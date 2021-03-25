431 fresh coronavirus cases, two deaths across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 431 Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday, taking the statewide tally to 3,04,298 and toll to 1,676. The State conducted 70,280 Covid-19 tests on Tuesday, one of the highest ever. Of these, 63,533 tests were conducted in government and 6,747 in private hospitals.

As many as 3,352 patients are undergoing treatment of which 1,957 are hospitalised. This is one of the highest-ever hospitalisation seen in the last month. Most of patients are preferring government hospitals. In TIMS, for instance, when hospitalisations averaged at 65-75 cases, this week it rose to over 150. If compared with March 12, it was only 67, whereas on Wednesday the beds occupied were 148. Meanwhile, the highest caseload came in from GHMC limits with 111 cases, followed by Medchal (37) and Rangareddy (31). GHMC contributed 26% of all cases in State.

2 GHMC employees test positive

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 scare gripped the GHMC headquarters when two employees in the Chief Engineer (Maintenance) section tested positive. They are now in home quarantine. The section has been cordoned off and sanitised. As a precautionary measure, some employees went on leave.