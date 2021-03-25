Cop found dead in well at Armoor

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a tragic incident, a head constable, working with the TSSP 7th battalion at Dichpally, was found dead in an open well near Macherla village under Armoor Police station limits on Wednesday. The deceased person has been identified as K Satyapal Reddy, 32. According to sources, the body was first spotted by a few locals who noticed an abandoned bike, a pair of slippers and a mobile phone near the well.