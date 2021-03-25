Deputy tahsildar in ACB net for taking bribe

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The ACB officials nabbed a deputy tahsildar and a deputy surveyor red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a farmer, at Vemsoor in Khammam district on Wednesday. The arrested persons have been identified as deputy tahsildar U Upender and deputy surveyor I Guruveshwar Rao.

According to sources, the farmer, Thota Sambavasiva Rao, belonging to Sathupalli, recently approached the two officials requesting them to conduct a survey and fix boundaries of his land. However, they told him that the survey would be taken up if and only if Sambavasiva Rao bribed them.

Meanwhile, the victim filed a complaint with the ACB, based on which the sleuths hatched a plan and nabbed the two officials. They were produced before the ACB court in Hyderabad.