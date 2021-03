By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the Water Resources department officials to strengthen the operation and maintenance (O&M) system.

At a review on Irrigation at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, the CM directed officials to strengthen everything from barrages to distributeries.

He directed them to conduct a workshop and prepare a plan for O&M. Rao also discussed linking Jurala with Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme.