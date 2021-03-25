STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Firing case: AIMIM leader attempts suicide in jail, admitted to Osmania

Of the three who were injured in the incident, one person, Syed Zameer, succumbed to injuries a week later.

Published: 25th March 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed points his gun at rivals, who suffered injuries in the shooting in Adilabad town on Friday 

AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed points his gun at rivals, who suffered injuries in the shooting in Adilabad town on Friday. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: AIMIM leader and former vice-chairperson of Adilabad municipality Md Farooq Ahmed, who was lodged at the district jail for shooting three persons with his licensed .32mm pistol, leaving one dead and two others injured, attempted to kill himself by hanging from the ceiling of the jail washroom, on Wednesday.

However, swift action by the police personnel proved helpful in preventing Farooq Ahmed’s bid. He was immediately shifted to RIMS and later to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad for better treatment.

According to official sources, the MIM leader attempted suicide by hanging from the ceiling using his lungi, while using the washroom, at around 11.30 am. Meanwhile, a jail staffer noticed this and alerted the officials, who swung into action, foiled his bid and shifted him to RIMS.

It may be mentioned here that Farooq Ahmed has been in the district jail since December, 2020, for firing his gun after a a petty quarrel between two groups while playing cricket went awry in Adilabad town on December 18. Of the three who were injured in the incident, one person, Syed Zameer, succumbed to injuries a week later.

Speaking to Express, jail superintendent R Shoban Babu said that Ahmed is currently undergoing treatment at the OGH, amidst tight security. His condition is stable.

