Jagtial gets 4 Blue Colt teams

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that the Blue Colt teams were deployed to ensure that all citizens get police help as and when required.

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In an attempt to reduce the crime rate in Jagtial, the district police have deployed four woman Blue Colt teams. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sindhu Sharma flagged off the services in the town on Wednesday.

She also mentioned that the higher authorities have provided all necessary training to the Blue Colt personnel. They have also been provided four two-wheelers. The Blue Colt teams will discharge duties in Jagtial town, Jagtial (Rural), Korutla and Metpalli towns.

