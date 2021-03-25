STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OGL delivers 50 electric buses to Goa government

They are equipped with CCTV cameras and a hydraulic wheel chair ramp for the differently-abled and elderly.

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant inaugurates one of the fifty electric buses supplied to the State by OGL on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL), a part of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), has delivered 50 electric buses to the Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) in Goa. 

These air conditioned buses are 12-metre-long, have a seating capacity of 48 plus driver and are fitted with electronically controlled air suspension in the front and the rear. They are equipped with CCTV cameras and a hydraulic wheel chair ramp for the differently-abled and elderly.

On the technical side, the buses have disc brakes, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), GPS tracker, emergency button, USB sockets and other facilities. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery allows the buses to travel 200 to 250 km on a single charge. These buses are equipped with a regenerative braking system, allowing them to recover part of the kinetic energy lost by braking.

KV Pradeep, Group Director, MEIL (Olectra Greentech Limited) said, “We are sure that these 50 electric buses will run successfully in Goa, just like they have in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Surat, Silvassa, Dehradun and Kerala.” OGL has deployed more than 320 electric buses in various States.

