Overcharging: INOX, Book My Show fined

The Commission directed INOX and Book My Show to refund the amounts with an interest of nine per cent, and directed them to pay Rs 10,000 for litigation charges.

Published: 25th March 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 08:38 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: INOX Movies, and Book My Show were asked to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to a consumer by the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission — II, Hyderabad, for causing mental agony by charging extra amounts for movie ticket prices and snacks. This is the second such case of Book My Show, an online movie ticketing platform, being slapped with a fine for charging extra money from consumers.

On June 30, 2019, Harshavardhan Deole (29), a resident of Nacharam, booked two tickets by paying Rs 414. Book My Show charged a convenience fee of Rs 20 extra for each ticket, contrary to RBI norms, and was charged Rs 57.14 for a water bottle and snacks. The Commission directed INOX and Book My Show to refund the amounts with an interest of nine per cent, and directed them to pay Rs 10,000 for litigation charges.

