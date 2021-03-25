People who lost houses barge into 2BHK colony

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Several local residents who lost their houses during the Hyderabad-Medak road expansion works, barged into the double bedroom houses which have been readied for the poor, at Veldurthy mandal and staged a protest, on Wednesday.According to sources, the victims staged the protest as they were tired of running from pillar to post demanding compensation. They lost their houses around three years ago. On learning about the protest, local police rushed to the spot and demanded that they leave immediately. The personnel also denounced the protest stating that what they did was morally and ethically wrong.

Stating that about 60 families have been living in rented houses for the past three years after they lost their roofs during the road expansion works, the locals mentioned that they decided to hold the protest as the Chief Minister has not yet materialised his promises.

The protestors stated that KCR, back when their houses were demolished, had promised that the government would allot them double bedroom houses. The protestors also organised a vanta varpu in the 2BHK colony. Tension prevailed for quite some time after the locals entered into an altercation with the cops.It was only after Narsapur TRS MLA Ch Madan Reddy intervened and assured to allot them 2BHK houses in the next 15 days that the locals called off the stir.