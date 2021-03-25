STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

People who lost houses barge into 2BHK colony

The protestors stated that KCR, back when their houses were demolished, had promised that the government would allot them double bedroom houses.

Published: 25th March 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Locals who lost their houses during the Hyderabad-Medak road expansion works organise a vanta varpu at the 2BHK colony in Veldurthy mandal on Wednesday

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Several local residents who lost their houses during the Hyderabad-Medak road expansion works, barged into the double bedroom houses which have been readied for the poor, at Veldurthy mandal and staged a protest, on Wednesday.According to sources, the victims staged the protest as they were tired of running from pillar to post demanding compensation. They lost their houses around three years ago. On learning about the protest, local police rushed to the spot and demanded that they leave immediately. The personnel also denounced the protest stating that what they did was morally and ethically wrong.

Stating that about 60 families have been living in rented houses for the past three years after they lost their roofs during the road expansion works, the locals mentioned that they decided to hold the protest as the Chief Minister has not yet materialised his promises.

The protestors stated that KCR, back when their houses were demolished, had promised that the government would allot them double bedroom houses. The protestors also organised a vanta varpu in the 2BHK colony. Tension prevailed for quite some time after the locals entered into an altercation with the cops.It was only after Narsapur TRS MLA Ch Madan Reddy intervened and assured to allot them 2BHK houses in the next 15 days that the locals called off the stir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp