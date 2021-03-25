STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police foil BJP, Congress’ attempt to storm Assembly

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar said not even a single promise made for the Karimnagar district was delivered in the last seven years. 

Published: 25th March 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 08:27 AM

Police prevent agitating Congress workers from entering the Assembly premises in Hyderabad on Wednesday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Opposition parties of Congress and BJP attempted to lay siege to the Assembly over various issues on Wednesday. However, the police foiled their efforts and arrested them. The protesters said they don’t have any new demands except for fulfilment of the Chief Minister’s promises.

The SC Morcha wing of BJP demanded the State government to provide three acres of land to Dalits and construct a 125-foot tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the city. BJP leader Vijayarama Rao said the Chief Minister had deceived people by promising to construct the world’s tallest Ambedkar’s statue. They alleged that the funds allocated for SC development were lapsing as the government was not spending them on time.  

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar said not even a single promise made for the Karimnagar district was delivered in the last seven years. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had made promises pertaining to seven constituencies in Karimnagar district. In fact, the CM is discriminating against the district. We have protested to remind the CM about his promises,” Ponnam Prabhakar said.

