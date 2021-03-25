Ravindranath Bollineni to head Jubilee Hills Society 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Entrepreneur Ravindranath Bollineni will be heading the Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society (JHCHBS) as its President. The decision was taken on Wednesday.

D Suneela Reddy has been selected to lead as the Vice President, A Murali Mukund as Secretary, Adala Hima Bindu Reddy as Additional Secretary and P Nagaraju as Treasurer.

All the five persons along with ten others who will be Managing Committee Members, are part of the same panel - Jubilee Hills Welfare Society - that contested the JHCHBS elections and won it, overthrowing the last panel that had headed the society for 15 years.