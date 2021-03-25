YS Sharmila to contest from Palair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila on Wednesday said she would contest from the Palair Assembly constituency of Khammam district in the next Assembly elections. Sharmila made this announcement during an interaction with her loyalists from the Khammam district. She likened Palair constituency to Pulivendula constituency, which was a citadel for her father. Sharmila has specially concentrated on Khammam district, where YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s followers have a significant presence.

On Wednesday, Khammam police accorded permission to Sharmila’s ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’, a public meeting at Pavillion ground in Khammam on April 9. It was speculated that she would make an announcement about her party from this venue.