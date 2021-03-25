STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Show your power in Delhi: Errabelli to BJP MPs

The Minister said though the Central Government was flooding the Telangana government with multiple awards for its gram panchayats and mandals, it was not giving any financial assistance. 

Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao took a dig at the State’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and MPs by asking them to show their political power in Delhi instead of in the State or Assembly, and see to it that they get funds sanctioned for the State for implementation of various welfare schemes. The Minister said though the Central Government was flooding the Telangana government with multiple awards for its gram panchayats and mandals, it was not giving any financial assistance. 

He said employment guarantee works were going on so well in the State that even Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi had complimented Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao on them. He alleged that the Centre ‘does not like to offer’ financial assistance to the State. The State BJP MLAs and MPs should prevail upon the Centre and get assistance to the State, he said.

Replying to a question raised by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Kranthi Kiran and others during the question hour, the Minister said the State government had taken up construction of crematoriums, dumping yards and segregation sheds in villages in the State.

