Telangana Assembly adopts bill to hike pension of former legislators

HYDERABAD: The state legislative assembly on Thursday adopted the Telangana Payment of Salaries, Pension and Removal of Disqualifications (Amendment) Bill 2021. Following this, the minimum pensions of former legislators have been increased to Rs 50,000 per month from the present Rs 30,000. The upper limit for pension for ex-MLAs and ex-MLCs and their spouses was increased to Rs 70,000 from the present Rs 50,000 per month.

While moving the Bill, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the legislators and former legislators would also be eligible for healthcare to Rs 10 lakh from the existing Rs one lakh. If the medical bill of legislators or former legislators was more than Rs one lakh, then they had to seek the approval of the government for the sanction of an additional amount, which the government increased to Rs 10 lakh.

The Assembly also adopted Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill 2021, enhancing the retirement age of State government employees from the present 58 years to 61 years with effect from April 1.