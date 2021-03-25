STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Assembly adopts bill to hike pension of former legislators

While moving the Bill, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the legislators and former legislators would also be eligible for healthcare to Rs 10 lakh from the existing Rs one lakh.

Published: 25th March 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state legislative assembly on Thursday adopted the Telangana Payment of Salaries, Pension and Removal of Disqualifications (Amendment) Bill 2021. Following this, the minimum pensions of former legislators have been increased to Rs 50,000 per month from the present Rs 30,000. The upper limit for pension for ex-MLAs and ex-MLCs and their spouses was increased to Rs 70,000 from the present Rs 50,000 per month. 

ALSO READ: KCR bonanza to state government staff

While moving the Bill, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the legislators and former legislators would also be eligible for healthcare to Rs 10 lakh from the existing Rs one lakh. If the medical bill of legislators or former legislators was more than Rs one lakh, then they had to seek the approval of the government for the sanction of an additional amount, which the government increased to Rs 10 lakh.

ALSO READ: KCR announces 30% pay hike for Telangana govt employees, increases retirement age to 61 

The Assembly also adopted Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill 2021, enhancing the retirement age of State government employees from the present 58 years to 61 years with effect from April 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Payment of Salaries Pension and Removal of Disqualifications (Amendment) Bill 2021 K Chandrashekhar Rao Telangana legislators
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp