TRS MPs seek railway coach factory

TRS MPs Joginapally Santosh Kumar, KR Suresh Reddy and others called on Goyal in Delhi on Wednesday.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs requested Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to start a railway coach factory in Telangana, as was assured in the AP Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014. TRS leaders including Planning Board Vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar also staged a dharna at Indira Park over the issue in the city on Wednesday. Dharnas were not allowed at the park, but the TRS leaders averred that the State government never did so.

TRS MPs Joginapally Santosh Kumar, KR Suresh Reddy and others called on Goyal in Delhi on Wednesday. “The Union government has time and again promised the establishment of a Railway Coach Factory at Kazipet. A reply by RTI stated that no more coach factories were required by the Indian Railways. This has shocked us to the teeth. We strongly feel that this is a gross violation of a sanctified promise on the floor of the House,” the TRS MPs said.

