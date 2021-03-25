STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will reopen sugar factory if ryots run it: KTR

IT Minister cites slew of instances to highlight Centre’s neglect of Telangana; Eatala warns of second Covid wave

Published: 25th March 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 08:27 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government was committed to reopen the Nizam Sugar Factory, provided farmers formed a cooperative society. Replying to the demands on Municipal Administration and Industries in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Rama Rao said the question before the government was whether the factory should be run by the government or by a cooperative system. He recalled that several farmers visited Maharashtra some time ago to study the cooperative sugar factories there.

He, however, blamed the Central government for neglecting Telangana. “The Centre did not support Pharma city though Telangana is a medical hub. Though one third of the global vaccines were being produced in Hyderabad, the vaccine testing and certification lab was set up in Himachal Pradesh. The Centre failed to keep its assurances to set up Bayyaram steel factory and railway coach factory in the State,” he said.

He recalled that the Centre did not even give a single rupee for the flood-hit Hyderabad and other municipalities. He alleged that the Centre allocated `69,000 crore for the Metro in Chennai but nothing for the expansion of Hyderabad Metro. “Turmeric production is high in Telangana. But the BJP assured in its manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections that a turmeric board will be set up there,” Rama Rao lamented.  Meanwhile, Replying to the Tourism and Sports demand, Minister V Srinivas Goud said that the State government would come out with a sports policy. 

Second wave possible

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said a second wave of Covid-19 was witnessed in the neighbouring Maharashtra and other States. All those aged above 25 years should be given the vaccine, he demanded the Central government. 

Harish introduces Bill 

Finance Minister T Harish Rao introduced Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Assembly on Wednesday. The Bill is intended to enhance the retirement age of State government staff from 58 to 61 years.

