493 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported in Telangana

An ASI, who was on Sivarathri jatara duty for three days at Vemulawada temple, died of COVID-19 around five days ago.

Published: 26th March 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ KARIMNAGAR: Recording a new high everyday, nearly 493 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Telangana on Wednesday. The test positivity rate was on the higher side at 0.8 per cent as only 56,464 tests were conducted on the day. Of the 493 new cases, 138 were from GHMC limits.

The State’s total caseload is at 3,04,791 with 3,684 active cases. The death toll on Wednesday was four, taking the toll to 1,680. Rangareddy and Medchal districts reported 35 and 42 cases respectively.  Border districts like Nirmal, Nizamabad and Sangareddy reported 16, 24 and 24 respectively.

ASI on jatara duty dies

An ASI, who was on Sivarathri jatara duty for three days at Vemulawada temple, died of COVID-19 around five days ago. The official, Gajarla Yadagiri, was deputed to Veenavanka police station in Karimnagar district. Two Vemulawada temple staffers and a constable from Vemulawada police station tested positive on Wednesday.

