Justice league

By Express News Service

Waqf properties issue: HC tells govt to file fresh report

Expressing displeasure over the contents of the report filed by the State government on encroachment of Waqf properties, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State to file a fresh status report. The court directed the government to specifically mention in its report the extent of subject lands resumed by the authorities concerned after issuance of eviction orders in respect of 2,186 Waqf properties.

The court also directed the State to inform about the steps taken for constitution of special task force in Waqf board. “This court is more interested in knowing the area of encroachment, number of FIRs registered, enforcing eviction orders and so on. There is no mention in the report about the percentage of removal of encroachments till date,” the court noted.

A division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in batch PILs filed seeking direction to the State government to conduct survey for identifying the Waqf lands remained and utilized for Muslim graveyards in Telangana and to protect the properties from encroachments.

Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, special counsel of Telangana Harender Pershad filed a 24-page report before the court. After perusing the contents of report, the bench directed the government counsel to file a fresh status report in respect of each district and also about the proposed special task force, and posted the PILs to June 10 for further hearing.

HC closes PIL against Narayana, Sri Chaitanya

Taking into consideration the status report filed by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), the High Court on Thursday closed the PIL filed in the year 2019, seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the functioning of intermediate colleges run by Sri Chaitanya and Narayana groups, which went against the norms prescribed by the Board. The government counsel informed the court that about 40 private junior colleges were closed in the academic year 2020-21.

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy dealt with the PIL filed by D Rajesh, social worker from Medchal district, complaining that the managements of the two institutions ran their intermediate colleges as per their whims and fancies. He said the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh government and the present government accorded permissions to these institutions to establish 45 and 46 intermediate colleges, respectively, despite lack of infrastructure.