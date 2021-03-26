STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New retirement age, promotions won't affect recruitment: Telangana minister T Harish Rao

Harish said the retirement age for law employees was 60 and for medical employees 65 and that for government employees was 60 in some States and 62 in a few others.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo| S Senbagapandian, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The enhanced retirement age and promotions for existing government employees would not hurt the interests of the jobless youth, Finance minister T Harish Rao said. The government gave promotions to the employees with the sole intention of creating more posts which can be filled with new recruits, he said.

Harish said the retirement age for law employees was 60 and for medical employees 65. That for government employees was 60 in some States and 62 in a few others. After examining all these aspects, the government decided to enhance the retirement age of the government employees to 61, as the lifespan and health conditions have improved in the State. The Bill was adopted by the House without any discussion. 

Submit info on vacancies by March 27: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to officials 

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed all the secretaries to furnish the latest and category-wise number of vacancies meant for direct recruitment. "The CM has announced the decision to fill 50,000 vacant posts by taking up a recruitment drive. He is expected to review the vacancies identified for recruitment, shortly. Officials are requested to furnish the latest, category-wise number of vacancies by March 27," he said.

