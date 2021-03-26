STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana adds 518 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 3,05,309

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,99,631, while 3,995 were under treatment.

Published: 26th March 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana coronavirus

Telangana continues to witness an upward trend in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana continued to witness an upward trend in COVID-19 cases with 518 new infections being reported, a record high this year, taking the tally to 3,05,309, while the death toll rose to 1,683 with three more fatalities, the state government said on Friday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 157, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 44 and 38 cases respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on March 25.

The bulletin said 204 patients recovered from the infection on March 25. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,99,631, while 3,995 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 57,548 samples were tested on March 25. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 99,03,125.

The samples tested per million population was 2,66,069, it said. The recovery rate in the state was 98.14 per cent, while it was 95.1 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level, it said.

