Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar meets Nagarjunasagar bypoll ticket aspirants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar reportedly held a meeting with the ticket aspirants in Nagarjunasagar Assembly segment, on Thursday. During the meeting, he discussed about the political and caste equations in the constituency.

However, the party hasn't officially announced the details regarding the meeting till late Thursday night. According to sources, the saffron party is considering Dr Ravi Naik, Kadari Anjaiah Yadav and Kankanala Niveditha Reddy. BJP seems to have adopted a policy to wait till the Congress declares its candidate.