Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao promises jobs to angry unemployed youth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apparently with an intention to douse embers of unrest among unemployed youth in the wake of the 30 per cent fitment announced for the employees and enhancement of the retirement age from 58 to 61 years, Finance minister T Harish Rao on Thursday reiterated the State's commitment to fill 50,000 jobs in the government.

He said this while moving the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill 2021, thereby enhancing the retirement age.

The Minister's promise comes in the wake of students staging protests as they neither had any assurance of recruitment to vacancies in the government nor any unemployment allowance when the fitment was announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Harish said that the enhancement of retirement age would not impact recruitment drives. Recalling that raising the retirement age was one of the promises made by the TRS in its manifesto, the Finance Minister said it was done keeping in mind the need to put the employees’ experience to best use.