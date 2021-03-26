STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thieves steal cash and gold from bank in Telangana's Peddapalli district, leave no clues 

The SBI staff noticed that the bank had been robbed when they opened it for the day's operations in the morning.

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In a major bank heist, unidentified persons broke into the Gunjapadugu branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) at Manthani mandal in Peddapalli district and made off with six kilos of gold jewellery worth Rs 3.10 crore and Rs 18 lakh in cash early on Thursday.

What's interesting is that the thieves did not leave a single clue, which has left cops groping in the dark. The SBI staff noticed that the bank had been robbed when they opened it for the day's operations in the morning.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said he suspected a professional gang behind the theft. Eight special police teams have been constituted to apprehended the culprits. "We are working on the case and I am sure we will have an early breakthrough," he said. 

Based on a complaint from the bank manager, Prahlad Pingava, police registered a case and began investigation. The suspects had committed the offence without leaving any clue. According to the police, they seemed to have gained entry into the bank through a window in the rear.

Before approaching the strongroom, they disconnected the emergency alarm and removed its batteries. They also disconnected the CCTV cameras inside the bank, to avoid recognition, and took with them the digital video recorder (DVR).

After all this, they used gas cutters to gain entry into the strongroom.Police are investigating the case in coordination with the bank’s security wing. They did not find any clue, not even fingerprints of suspects, in the bank.

