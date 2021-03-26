STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS MLA Shakeel Ahmed lands in trouble after 'abusive' voice clip goes viral

A kirana shop owner alleged that the MLA owes him another Rs 4 lakh for providing food to the latter's followers during the time of elections.

TRS MLA Shakeel Ahmed

TRS MLA Shakeel Ahmed (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Bodhan TRS MLA Shakeel Ahmed has landed in another controversy after an audio tape wherein the legislator can be heard threatening a trader went viral on social media.  

According to sources, the MLA, around two-three years ago, had purchased about 6,000 packets of Ramzan Thofa, each packet worth Rs 600, from a Kirana shop owner named R Muralidhar, belonging to Banswada town. 

The Thofa packets were purchased to be distributed among the poor people in his constituency. However, the legislator has paid only Rs 12 lakh to the trader so far. Apart from this Rs 24 lakh, Muralidhar alleges that the MLA owes him another Rs 4 lakh for providing food to the latter's followers during the time of elections. "Despite approaching him multiple times, the MLA has not paid me till date," a desperate Muralidhar said.

When he phoned Ahmed again on Thursday, the MLA reportedly abused and threatened him. Fed up with the MLA's behaviour, the complainant approached Bodhan ACP Rama Rao on Thursday and requested the official to grant him permission to go on hunger strike in front of the MLA's residence.

However, the ACP turned down his request and advised Muralidhar to settle the issue personally.The victim later approached the Banswada police station and filed a complaint. Muralidhar also posted the audio clip of the MLA threatening him on his social media account. 

'He verbally abused me'

Speaking to the media, Muralidhar said that he approached the legislator multiple times seeking payment, but hasn’t the money yet. "Now the MLA is threatening me. He also verbally abused me. If anything happens to me or my family, MLA Shakeel Ahmed will be solely responsible for it,"  Muralidhar added.

Meanwhile, the legislator has refuted all allegations made by Muralidhar in his compliant. Stating that Muralidhar is trying to take revenge for not providing him the contract for Ramzan Thofas this year, Shakeel Ahmed said that the allegations made by the trader are baseless. He also denied threatening Muralidhar.

