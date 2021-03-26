Turmeric farmers in Telangana burn BJP's poll manifesto for Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In what appears to be the beginning of a one-on-one battle between the turmeric farmers and the saffron party, a group of ryots burnt the election manifesto released by the BJP in Tamil Nadu, at Armoor town on Thursday.

The saffron party has, in the manifesto, promised to establish a Tumeric Board in Tamil Nadu to resolve the issues being faced by farmers.

Lambasting the double standards of the Centre-ruling party, the turmeric farmers alleged that the BJP is trying to mislead the people of Tamil Nadu.The turmeric farmers also demanded that Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind resign from his post, as he failed to keep the promises made during the elections.