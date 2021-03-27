Indira Sawhney judgement: Telangana government urges SC to lift 50 per cent cap on quotas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government requested the Supreme Court to lift 50 per cent upper limit on reservations in employment and education imposed in Indira Sawhney judgement and leave it to the State Legislatures to determine the quantum of reservations based on the special circumstances existing in respective States and also how it evolves over time.

"Indira Sawhney judgement needs a relook by a larger bench of the SC to review the cap fixed in 1992 at 50 per cent reservations. This view of the SC cannot be cast in iron as there are several special circumstances in different States, like some of the north eastern states have more than 50 per cent tribal population. Secondly, the social circumstances also change over time in view of different population growth rates among different communities," the State government told the apex court.