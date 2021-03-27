STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Peddapalli bank heist: Ramagundam police confident of catching thieves in three days

Teams have been sent to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh after coming to the conclusion that the thieves are professionals and could possibly belong to other States.

Published: 27th March 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana

Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after unidentified persons broke into the Gunjapadugu branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) at Manthani mandal and made off with six kilos of gold jewellery worth Rs 3.1 crore and Rs 18 lakh in cash, the police have intensified investigation into the incident and are going all out to nab the burglars.

Though it was widely reported that the police were searching around aimlessly as the thieves did not leave even a single clue behind, when The New Indian Express spoke to Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana on Friday, he said that the sleuths have made progress in the investigation.

"Special teams have been formed to trace the thieves. All the accused persons will land in our net in the next three days. From CCTVs at every nook and corner to possible scientific evidence, we are closely inspecting all materials," the CP said, and added that they are leaving no stone unturned to get the job done.

According to sources, the investigation officers are also probing if any locals were (directly or indirectly) involved in the crime. Teams have been sent to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh after coming to the conclusion that the thieves are professionals and could possibly belong to other States.

Security lapse

In the meantime, allegations that the crime took place due to a major security lapse have started doing rounds in the mandal. According to bank authorities, they did not appoint security guards considering that the chances of a possible break in were slim at the branch. The Gunjapadugu branch of the SBI comes under its Financial Inclusion and Micro Market (FIMM).

Soon after incident, the SBI authorities of the region alerted all their remaining branches, including the low-risk ones, and instructed the officials concerned to increase vigil. The authorities have also decided to shift cash and gold from small branches to bigger safes to avoid such incidents in the future.

It may be recalled that back in 2016-17, a group of thieves had decamped after looting around Rs 42 lakh from the Choppandi branch of the SBI in Karimnagar district.

