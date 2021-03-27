Six staffers at Telangana's Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple test COVID positive

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Six employees of the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Yadagirigutta tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. According to the Health Department authorities, the six victims include three temple priests and three staff members.

Within the last two days, thousands of devotees have visited the temple for darshan of the Lord. The temple authorities will discuss with higher officials on Saturday whether to continue darshans in the temple or not, in view of the rising COVID cases in the country and in the State.