Telangana bypoll 2021: 10 more candidates file nominations for Nagarjunasagar seat

HYDERABAD: As many as 10 candidates filed their nominations for the byelection to the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency, on Friday. The candidates who filed their nominations include Vadla Shyam (Anna YSR Congress), V Rama Krishna Reddy (Samajwadi Forward Bloc Party), Arun Umar Muvva (TDP), Kandela Shankariah (Bahujan Mukti Party), Kankanala Nivedita (BJP), Mudigondla Venkataiah (Mahajana Socialist Party), Tagulla Naresh, Thalari Rambabu, Panugotu Lalasingh and Koutam Ravinder (independents). The last date for submission of nominations is March 30 and the nominations will be scrutinised on March 31.