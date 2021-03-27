STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana industrial infra body flayed for selling prime government land below market prices

A CAG report said that the TSIICL deviated from its Allotment Regulations, which resulted in a revenue loss of Rs 4.47 crore to the government.

Published: 27th March 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Real Estate

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on State's public sector undertakings said that Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIICL) sold prime land below the prevailing market rate to Bhagwathi Products Limited (Micromax) without due diligence and adequate justification.

In doing so, the CAG report said, the TSIICL deviated from its Allotment Regulations, which resulted in a revenue loss of Rs 4.47 crore to the government. The issue regarding the allotment of a one-acre land in Gachibowli Industrial Park dates back to May 2016. Bhagwathi Products Limited  had requested a subsidised rate for the same, as it was relocating its R&D centre from Beijing, China, to Hyderabad.

Following that, the Cabinet Sub-Committee (CSC) of the State government approved the allotment of the land, advised the Industries and Commerce Department to fix its cost, and asked it not to go below Rs 10 crore.

It was then mutually decided that the private party would pay Rs 10.05 crore for the land. During the audit, the CAG observed that going by the prevailing land rates - Rs 40,096 per sq m till November 22, 2016, and Rs 44,908 per sq m from November 23, 2016 - the least market value of the land would have been Rs 14.52 crore. 

"However, these factors were ignored by the Industries and Commerce Department, which finalised the land cost at Rs 10.05 crore, as proposed by the party in the meeting convened. This was despite the fact that the Department had itself opined that State government should consider going for auction as it was prime land," the CAG said. 

The State, in January, 2020, told the CAG that the CSC "had decided to allot land to the party at subsidised rate considering the project to be of strategic importance...."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Comptroller and Auditor General CAG report Telangana PSUs Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Bhagwathi Products
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp