10-year-old Telangana girl one of youngest writers in the US

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 10-year-old girl living in the city of Chandler, Arizona in the USA recently published a book, a compilation of poems. The young writer, Thanvi Voruganti, is none other than the granddaughter of Karimnagar Dairy Advisor V Hanumantha Reddy. Thanvi, who studies in the fifth grade, lives with her parents Mahender, a hardware engineer in Intel and Deepika, a software engineer.

She used the lockdown period to hone her writing skills and went on to become one of the youngest writers of the USA after publishing ‘From the Inside - The Inner Soul of a Young Poet’, published by Serapis Bey Publishing with the illustrations by Natasha. The book was released on March 15 and has received an overwhelming response — garnering a 4.9 out of five rating on Amazon.

Lockdown woes

The book deals with the thoughts and emotions we all experience, struggle with, and which have been brought to the forefront by this current pandemic. It deals with emotions of sadness, anger, grief, and loneliness over losing loved ones, our freedom, and everything taken for granted in our daily lives.

The book talks of the importance of our love for nature, gratitude, happiness, cherished memories, and relationships. “No feeling or emotion is too small or negligible. Acknowledging and expressing them is my voice from the inside,” reads the books description. An ardent reader, Thanvi confesses her love for the Harry Potter series, which she grew up reading. She says her passion to write poems had made her a writer.