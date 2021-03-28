STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After heist, bank authorities rush to fix security lapses

Meanwhile, one of the police teams among eight, which have been formed to nab the accused, combed the surrounding areas on Saturday.

Published: 28th March 2021

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Two days after burglars broke into SBI’s Gunjapadugu branch and stole six kilos of gold worth Rs 3.10 crore and Rs 18 lakh in cash, bank officials sealed the window through which the culprits gained entry. Fixing several security lapses on the direction of the police, they also reinstalled the broken locker, an alarm and CCTV cameras, which the thieves had damaged after breaking into the bank early on Thursday. The heist has caused panic among depositors, who are now worried about their money and gold. However, regional manager Prahalad Pingava pacified them saying insurance is applicable for all the stolen cash and jewellery.  

Meanwhile, one of the police teams among eight, which have been formed to nab the accused, combed the surrounding areas on Saturday. Police are trying to find out if locals were involved in the theft. They have seized an LPG cylinder and a ladder which the accused left behind at the bank. However, police do not know from where the accused got the cylinder as no brand or label was found printed on it. 

The teams have collected fingerprints from the window, cylinder and ladder, apart from gathering scientific evidence up to the Wankidi border checkpost by screening CCTV footage. They are closely observing all vehicles which were headed towards Maharashtra during the period when the crime took place.

