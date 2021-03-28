STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Case against Thatikonda Swapna for bogus vote

The DEO office will register a criminal case against Swapna under Section 171 D of IPC for impersonation in elections.

Published: 28th March 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

MLC polls, voting, election

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following instructions by the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, the Vikarabad District Election Officer (DEO) will initiate criminal proceedings against Tandur Municipal Chairperson Thatikonda Swapna for casting a fake vote in the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate MLC elections held on March 14.

The DEO office will register a criminal case against Swapna under Section 171 D of IPC for impersonation in elections. A senior official from DEO office said that they will address a letter to police officials for booking a case in this regard.

Swapna had landed in a controversy for casting a bogus vote in the MLC elections held on March 14. Vikarabad Collector Pausumi Basu conducted a detailed inquiry and found that Swapna is not a registered  voter. She cast a vote on another voter’s name which is similar to hers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thatikonda Swapna bogus vote
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp