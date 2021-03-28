Case against Thatikonda Swapna for bogus vote

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following instructions by the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, the Vikarabad District Election Officer (DEO) will initiate criminal proceedings against Tandur Municipal Chairperson Thatikonda Swapna for casting a fake vote in the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate MLC elections held on March 14.

The DEO office will register a criminal case against Swapna under Section 171 D of IPC for impersonation in elections. A senior official from DEO office said that they will address a letter to police officials for booking a case in this regard.

Swapna had landed in a controversy for casting a bogus vote in the MLC elections held on March 14. Vikarabad Collector Pausumi Basu conducted a detailed inquiry and found that Swapna is not a registered voter. She cast a vote on another voter’s name which is similar to hers.