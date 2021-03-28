STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Govt data points at sub-standard food quality in Telangana

Nearly eight per cent of all food samples tested in Telangana in the 2019-2020 fiscal and around 11 per cent tested during an eight-month period last year were found to be unsafe or sub-standard.

Published: 28th March 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

food food wastage garbage

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly eight per cent of all food samples tested in Telangana in the 2019-2020 fiscal and around 11 per cent tested during an eight-month period last year were found to be unsafe or sub-standard. This data was presented in the Telangana Legislative Council by the Health and Family Welfare Department in response to a question raised by MLC A Narsi Reddy.

While it raises concerns regarding the quality of food in Telangana, the number of samples tested also points towards another issue — of low testing. In the 2019-2020 fiscal, only 1,680 samples were tested in the State, of which 24 were found to be unsafe and 111 sub-standard. In the period of April-December, 2020, only 631 food samples were tested, of which 20 were reported to be unsafe and 49 were sub-standard, according to the department’s data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp