Govt data points at sub-standard food quality in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly eight per cent of all food samples tested in Telangana in the 2019-2020 fiscal and around 11 per cent tested during an eight-month period last year were found to be unsafe or sub-standard. This data was presented in the Telangana Legislative Council by the Health and Family Welfare Department in response to a question raised by MLC A Narsi Reddy.

While it raises concerns regarding the quality of food in Telangana, the number of samples tested also points towards another issue — of low testing. In the 2019-2020 fiscal, only 1,680 samples were tested in the State, of which 24 were found to be unsafe and 111 sub-standard. In the period of April-December, 2020, only 631 food samples were tested, of which 20 were reported to be unsafe and 49 were sub-standard, according to the department’s data.