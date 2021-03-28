Jana’s garjana: Congress leader bullish on Nagarjunasagar prospects

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said Congress candidate Jana Reddy was going to win the Nagarjunasagar bypoll by a margin of 50,000 votes, and claimed the BJP was sure to lose its deposit. He was speaking at the party’s public meeting, termed ‘Jana Garjana,’ (Jana’s roar) in Halia on Saturday.

He told voters that the ruling party would try to tempt them with bags of money, but they should not trust TRS. Uttam alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was making empty promises only to win the elections. Jana Reddy’s victory would mark a turning point in State politics, he said. He hoped that the Congress would come to power in the State in 2023.

Senior Congress leader Jana Reddy addresses a gathering at Halia as part of the Jana Garjana programme on Saturday

At the meeting, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkatareddy said Jana Reddy was contesting to end the corrupt regime. “We were Ministers for years but still stay in rented houses, while the current Ministers are staying in farmhouses,” he said.

Jana Reddy challenged KCR not to go to any village for campaigning and leave the decision of whom to vote for to the public. “I will file my nomination and stay in Gandhi Bhavan. Is your candidate ready to stay in Pragati Bhavan?” he questioned.

He said Congress had brought independence to the country as well as worked for the formation of Telangana. The party has provided employment to thousands of labourers through the Employment Guarantee Scheme, he said. “If Telangana had not been formed, the current leaders would not even be leaders,” he said.

Reddy said he had provided water for irrigation for thousands of acres through the Srisailam project. Speaking of his work for the constituency, he said, “If KCR comes here, I will show him the development.”