Japanese firms to train local youth, says Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the Japanese and Indian governments have jointly set up training centres to help youngsters learn the skills required for various industries in the State. This will help create employment opportunities in the rural areas, the Minister said. Harish said that students pursuing technical education at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the State would be specially trained in batches. The Minister, on Saturday, inaugurated one such training centre at Toshiba Transmission and Distribution System India Pvt Ltd (a Japanese MNC) near Rudraram in Sangareddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish said that due to an agreement between the Indian and Japanese governments a few years ago, those working in Japanese companies in India were required to take up professional skill development programmes for local youth. He added that 14 Japanese companies in India have already received approval from their government to set up skill training centres here.

“Toshiba has set up its first skill training centre in two Telugu States as part of its skill training programme. Adequate facilities will be provided to students during the training, in addition to a stipend of Rs 11,000,” the Minister said.

Tribal college inaugurated

Later in the day, the Minister inaugurated a Tribal Law College at Sangareddy, along with Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathore. Harish said that this was the first time in the history of the country that a Tribal Law College has been set up. “Tribal youth should and utilise the opportunity for the development of their community,” he said.