Nagarjunasagar bypoll: TRS to choose either Gutha Sukhender or Nomula's son

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS is likely to field State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy or Nomula Bhagat, son of deceased MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah, in the Nagarjunasagar bypoll.

According to sources, the party is actively considering these two names for the bypoll. As the last date for filing of nominations is March 30, the ruling TRS is expected to announce its candidate before Monday.

Though there are over half-a-dozen candidates aspiring for the ticket, the party may opt for Bhagat if it wants to give the ticket to someone from Narasimhaiah’s family. Whereas, if it prefers to field a Reddy leader against Congress’ K Jana Reddy, then it will go with Gutha Sukhender Reddy, sources said.

Though Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting in Halia during the second week of February, the party did not announce its candidate and as it is waiting for the BJP to do so. The TRS fears that if it announces its candidate early, then the dissidents may switch their loyalties to the BJP. TRS leaders did not want to give time for the dissidents to do so. On the other hand, the BJP is also waiting for the TRS’ move to name its candidate. Congress has cleared the candidature of seven-time MLA K Jana Reddy.

The TRS is not lagging behind in campaigning, with its important leaders involved. While Jana Reddy is counting on his popularity and past achievements, TRS is mainly banking on 1.53 lakh beneficiaries of government schemes over the last six years. The CM has directed party workers to get in touch with every one of these beneficiaries.