Powerloom owners to go on strike from March 29

Their decision is likely to hit the production badly.

Published: 28th March 2021 09:40 AM

A cotton powerloom in Sircilla | Express

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Unable to bear the additional financial burden of Bathukamma saree production, powerloom owners (asamulu) of Sircilla have decided to go on a hunger strike from March 29. Their decision is likely to hit the production badly.

The State government has already placed orders for sarees of multiple designs for this year’s Bathukamma festival. Due to lack of instruments like jakards and dobbies, production has not begun yet in many looms. For the installation of these equipment, the owners will have to pay at least Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per loom. Further, asamulus, who have received saree orders from contractors, are currently playing Rs 33 per metre of cloth. With the government’s demand to produce multiple designs, their burden has increased manyfold.

“Our grievances have been brought to the notice of the Contractors’ Association. The Association has informed the government that with increased cloth price, the charges on production would also go up,” said Asamulu Coordination Committee secretary Kondam Ramana. The strike notice has been given to the contractors and the Assistant Director of Handloom Department. 

