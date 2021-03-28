STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trail goes cold in Adilabad ATM theft case

The gang had covered themselves with blankets while stealing the ATM, rendering the CCTV camera footage useless. 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  A month has passed since a five-member gang had stolen an SBI ATM containing Rs 7.64 lakh in Adilabad town, but the police investigating the case still have no lead. Soon after the crime, the police department had constituted several teams, which were sent to Maharashtra, New Delhi, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to trace the culprits. Their investigation, however, has hit a roadblock. 

The gang had covered themselves with blankets while stealing the ATM, rendering the CCTV camera footage useless. It may be mentioned that the gang had stolen the machine from Collectorate Chowk in Adilabad town. After retrieving the cash from the ATM, the culprits disposed of the machine on the National Highway-44 Bypass Road.

