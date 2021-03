By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Two persons of the same family, one of them a TRS Upa Sarpanch and the other a BJP ward member, clashed over the construction of a toilet at Yanampally village in Nizamabad district on Friday night. The police arrested eight persons in the incident.

BJP ward member Badavath Ravi Yanampally, who was injured in the attack, has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. He and his supporters sparred with his relative Kilash, the TRS Upa Sarpanch.