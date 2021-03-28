STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
B Vinod Kumar seeks national status for KLIS

State Planning Board Vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Saturday demanded that the Central government confer national project status on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Published: 28th March 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation

Water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project reached the flood flow canal of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) and will reach the project site. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Planning Board Vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Saturday demanded that the Central government confer national project status on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).  

He requested BJP MPs and Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy to pursue the matter with the Centre and get the national project status to KLIS along with Upper Bhadra project of Karnataka.

Kumar recalled that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa communicated in his tweet on Friday that the Centre accorded national project status on Upper Bhadra Project, which would receive Rs 16,125 crore from the Central government. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, 2016 seeking the same, he recalled.
 

