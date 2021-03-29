Alumni to help uplift government schools in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: To strengthen government schools, the Education department in the district is seeking donations from alumni of the schools. The department has also come up with an app to coordinate the activities.

Explaining the working of the app, District Collector S Venkat Rao said that they had earlier held a programme titled 'Intintiki vanda badiki chanda', wherein alumni of the schools concerned, some of whom are now NRIs, could contribute donations to the school through the app, which has been designed by the district Education department and the National Informatics Centre.

Rao said that the donations so collected would be used to provide basic infrastructure in the schools, including the maintenance of sanitation.

He said that although the schools were closed now due to the spread of COVID-19, students of the schools would need masks and sanitisers once they reopened. Hence, the funds obtained from donations would be used to procure masks and sanitisers, he said.