By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A charred body of a woman was found along the Karni road near the Bheema lift irrigation scheme, in Makthal Mandal of Narayanpet district on Monday morning.

Initially, the locals discovered the body that was burnt beyond recognition. Later, some accessories were seen near the charred body, based on which it could be identified to be that of a woman.

The police are still conducting a preliminary investigation and more details are yet to be revealed.