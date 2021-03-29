STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress seeks support of Communist parties for Nagarjunasagar byelection

Published: 29th March 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress has sought support of the CPI and CPM parties for the upcoming Nagarjunasagar byelection. The Congress leaders have indicated that there is a possibility of negotiating with the Communist leaders in the next one or two days.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka have written letters and personally taken up the matter with respective State secretaries Chada Venkat Reddy of CPI, and Tammineni Veerabhadram of CPM.

In a statement, Congress said they took the decision to counter the "undemocratic and corrupt" TRS government and the "communal politics" of BJP.

They said Congress contestant K Jana Reddy had held posts of the Samithi president, been a Cabinet Minister for 17 years, an Opposition leader for five years, and was elected as an MLA seven times. "We request all the secular and democratic parties to join us to defeat corrupt and communal politics. Jana Reddy’s victory in the byelection will flip the politics in the State," the Congress said.

BJP announces star campaigners

The BJP has released its star campaigners’ list comprising 30 leaders, including State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. However, the party is yet to declare its candidate for the byelection. The list of star campaigners comprises MoS G Kishan Reddy, BJP vice-president DK Aruna, Dr K Laxman, P Muralidhar Rao, Dharmapuri Aravind, T Raja Singh, M Raghunandhan Rao and N Ramachander Rao. Meanwhile, Kankanala Niveditha Reddy filed her nomination papers marking her candidature from BJP

