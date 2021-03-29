STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ex-Congress MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy wants to float regional party to defeat TRS

The former Congress MP also says he is exploring multiple possibilities, including joining another new party or contesting as an Independent

Published: 29th March 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. (Facebook)

Congress leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. (Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was a need for another regional party, former Congress MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Sunday indicated that he might float a political party with an aim to defeat TRS in the next general elections. However, he said that floating another party will also split the "anti-TRS" votes and benefit the TRS.

Interacting with the reporters at his residence, Reddy said he was exploring all the possibilities to defeat TRS. "I am looking into the possibilities of whether to float a party or to join a new party started by someone else or to be an Independent," Reddy said.

Stating that he had undertaken the strenuous task of meeting leaders from all political parties, he said he had also tried to reach out to Health Minister Eatala Rajender. He said that TRS leaders were scared to talk to him as they suspected that his phone was tapped by the State Intelligence.

"If Eatala Rajender is against the TRS party, he should walk out. Instead, he sulks, and then compromises with them. KCR might ask him to float a party to consolidate BCs. KCR is capable of doing that as well," he said.

He added that he had met party leaders from Congress and BJP and would continue to do so for the next three months.

Speaking about his exit from the Congress, he said a strong opposition was needed in a democracy. "Congress is not working effectively as an opposition party. If I continue in Congress, it will favour the TRS party more than anyone else. Many Congress leaders sold out for money ahead of the elections despite enjoying Ministries in Congress," he said.

He said he had met Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Bhupinder Singh Hooda and none of them had expressed a wish to leave the party. When asked whether he would join Sharmila's yet-to-be-announced party, he said he would not do that as the family of former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy had vehemently opposed the formation of Telangana State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konda Vishweshwar Reddy TRS 2024 elections Congress Anti TRS votes
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp