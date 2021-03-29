Ex-Congress MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy wants to float regional party to defeat TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was a need for another regional party, former Congress MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Sunday indicated that he might float a political party with an aim to defeat TRS in the next general elections. However, he said that floating another party will also split the "anti-TRS" votes and benefit the TRS.

Interacting with the reporters at his residence, Reddy said he was exploring all the possibilities to defeat TRS. "I am looking into the possibilities of whether to float a party or to join a new party started by someone else or to be an Independent," Reddy said.

Stating that he had undertaken the strenuous task of meeting leaders from all political parties, he said he had also tried to reach out to Health Minister Eatala Rajender. He said that TRS leaders were scared to talk to him as they suspected that his phone was tapped by the State Intelligence.

"If Eatala Rajender is against the TRS party, he should walk out. Instead, he sulks, and then compromises with them. KCR might ask him to float a party to consolidate BCs. KCR is capable of doing that as well," he said.

He added that he had met party leaders from Congress and BJP and would continue to do so for the next three months.

Speaking about his exit from the Congress, he said a strong opposition was needed in a democracy. "Congress is not working effectively as an opposition party. If I continue in Congress, it will favour the TRS party more than anyone else. Many Congress leaders sold out for money ahead of the elections despite enjoying Ministries in Congress," he said.

He said he had met Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Bhupinder Singh Hooda and none of them had expressed a wish to leave the party. When asked whether he would join Sharmila's yet-to-be-announced party, he said he would not do that as the family of former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy had vehemently opposed the formation of Telangana State.