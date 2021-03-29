KCR wants Congress contestant K Jana Reddy to win in Nagarjunasagar bypoll, claims Telangana BJP
HYDERABAD: BJP State vice president NVSS Prabhakar said the TRS party was resorting to opportunistic politics in the run up to Nagarjunasagar byelection. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted Congress contestant K Jana Reddy to win the byelection.
Addressing a press conference, Prabhakar said that during Jana Reddy's stint as Opposition leader in Assembly, he had failed to question the State government. "It was reported in the media that during Congress’ internal meetings, Congress MLAs rejected Jana Reddy to be the CLP leader. But, KCR wants Jana Reddy to win the election as there is a tacit understanding between them," he said.