Nagarjunasagar byelections: BJP, TRS appoint election in-charges to five mandals

NALGONDA: In view of the Nagarjunasagar byelections, the BJP and the TRS have appointed mandal election in-charges to five mandals for campaigning. Congress party candidate K Jana Reddy himself has campaigned in almost all of the mandals within the constituency. A public meeting with party leaders was also held at Halia on Saturday.

As the Congress has not appointed in-charges, it depends on the party presidents of the respective mandals for campaigning. However, the party appears to have been more active than the rest of the parties when it comes to campaigning. It also remains the only party to have announced its candidate.

Both the TRS and the BJP have not yet announced their candidates, with the nomination deadline of March 30 looming. TRS is expected to announce either late MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah’s son Nomula Bhagat or another BC leader Guruvaiah as their candidate.

The party reportedly wants to announce a candidate after the BJP announces theirs, and the BJP is also thought to be playing the same waiting game, which has led to the delays.The BJP may issue a ticket to K Niveditha Reddy, who has already filed her nomination, or K Anjaiah.