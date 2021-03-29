Rama Navami celebrations to be subdued this year too at Telangana's Bhadrachalam temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With COVID-19 casting a long shadow over Telangana, this year too, the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam temple on April 21 will be a low-key affair.

A decision to organise the celebrations in compliance with COVID-19 protocols was taken by the Endowments Department on Sunday. The State government has already imposed restrictions on celebrations of festivals of all the other faiths.

Likewise, Sri Rama Navami celebrations will go on without the usual flourish at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said on Sunday.

The Minister, while reviewing the situation with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, assured that those who had purchased tickets online to witness the celestial wedding would get a full refund. He urged the devotees to watch the ritual on television at home.