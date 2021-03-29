Rice piled up at Telangana's minorities hostels to be auctioned

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a bid to clear rice stocks which have piled up in the kitchens of BC, SC, ST and Minorities' hostels, the authorities concerned have decided to conduct auctions and sell the rice. The decision to auction off piled up rice was taken as per directions of the higher-ups that only good quality rice be provided to students.

The authorities have already disposed several quintals of rice.According to sources, the auction processes will be held on March 31 at VIT Engineering College. Interested persons can take part in the auction by paying `5,000 as deposit.