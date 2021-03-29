STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana bypoll: 'Violate code, face stern action', says Nalgonda collector Prashant Jeevan Patil

Patil also told the officials to keep in mind that there won’t be any exceptions in duty management till the completion of the election, and urged them to cooperate with authorities.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Stating that the district administration is taking all necessary measures for smooth conduct of byelection to the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency, District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil said on Sunday that stern action will be taken against those persons who violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

He was speaking at an awareness meeting organised for police, revenue and election officials, at Udayaditya Bhavan in the Collectorate. A 1950 toll-free number has been launched, along with the existing 08680-272837, for citizens to file complaints. The toll-free number has been set up by the Election Commission.

In the meantime, the Collector warned the election officials of stern action if they don't discharge assigned duties properly. He also mentioned that general and expenditure observers for the bypoll will reach the district on Monday. 

"The CEC has appointed two observers. While Rahul Singh, an Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS official, has been appointed as general election observer, Vinay Chaudhary, another senior IAS official, has been deployed as expenditure observer. After reaching the district, the two officials will start touring the constituency," he added. 

